    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Spinning joyride falls on ground in Punjab's Mohali, six injured

    Spinning joyride falls on ground in Punjab's Mohali, six injured

    Spinning joyride falls on ground in Punjab's Mohali, six injured
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The injured were taken to Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment. There was a rush of people at the fair because of Sunday.

    Six people suffered injuries when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8 here on Sunday evening, police said. After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot.
    The injured were taken to Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment, they said. There was a rush of people at the fair because of Sunday being a holiday.
    More details are awaited.
    Also Read: Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    MohaliPunjab

    Previous Article

    Sheikh Hasina to embark on four-day India visit from September 5

    Next Article

    Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Remembering the inspirational teachers of all time

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng