Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was arrested on Tuesday following complaints of corruption against him. Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked the minister from his Cabinet over corruption charges and directed police to investigate the matter.

In a video message, Mann said Singla was demanding 1 percent commission for tenders and contracts.

"I noticed that there was a minister in my Cabinet who was demanding 1 percent commission from officials for tenders. I took this seriously. I am going to take action. The minister's name is Vijay Singla," Mann said.

Mann said Singla admitted to committing the crime when he was shown evidence.

आम आदमी पार्टी का जन्म ईमानदार सिस्टम कायम करने के लिए हुआ है...@ArvindKejriwal जी ने हमेशा कहा है कि भ्रष्टाचार को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे चाहे कोई अपना हो या बेगाना स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार के सबूत मिलते ही तुरंत बर्खास्त किया...साथ ही FIR के आदेश दिए pic.twitter.com/0g9nqGteHb— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 24, 2022 "We have zero tolerance towards the act of bribing," Mann said, adding, "The system has changed. I will not tolerate corruption of a single rupee."

Mann reiterated the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) "intolerance" towards corruption in the country in a tweet, adding he has asked for an FIR to be lodged.

Soon after Mann's statement over the matter, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal backed the Punjab CM's move in a tweet.

Proud of you Bhagwant. Ur action has brought tears to my eyes. Whole nation today feels proud of AAP https://t.co/glg6LxXqgs— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 24, 2022

Singla, 52, was elected MLA from Punjab's Mansa seat. He had defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala. Singla is a dental surgeon.

(With inputs from PTI)