Punjab introduces Vehicle Location Tracking Device system in public transport: What is this

In an effort to ensure the efficacy of the public transport system, the Punjab government has introduced the Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) system in all passenger service vehicles, including buses, mini-buses, and taxis among others from today.

The decision was taken by Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar during a review meeting of the offices of Regional Transport Authorities on July 20. During the meeting, the state government also decided to upload joint time-tables of buses on its Vahan Portal under its ‘One Bus One Permit’ scheme.

What is Vehicle Location Tracking Device?

The VLTD system -- as part of which mobile data devices are mounted on the vehicles -- allows tracking and controlling of a transport mode via an online computer on a 24X7 basis. The system works on GPS technology. Using this system, it is possible to have an instantaneous and history tracking of vehicle speeds, the routes they followed and even the stopping points.

Benefits of Vehicle Location Tracking Device

Using a vehicle tracking device helps in preventing congested roads and traffic jams. It also tells about the roads that are closed for construction or other purposes.

By helping you with shorter routes, it reduces your fuel expense.

It betters the reach out to customers. If your customers call for assistance, you can send them a vehicle to their exact location without any delay.

A GPS vehicle tracker enables the owners to monitor the location of their vehicles in real-time.

It is comparatively easier to find a stolen vehicle if they have a GPS vehicle tracker. In fact, if you have geo-fenced your vehicle, it cannot go out of the delineated area.