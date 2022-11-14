Punjab government bans public display of guns, tightens arms regulation

By CNBCTV18.com

The government has also directed officials to thoroughly review all arms licences issued so far within the next three months. Meanwhile, no new licences will be issued during the period unless the district collector is personally satisfied that extraordinary grounds exist for doing so

In a major crackdown on gun culture, the Punjab government has tightened the arms regulation and imposed a ban on the public display of firearms, including on social media, and in songs.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued strict instructions regarding gun ownership after being criticised by the Opposition over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

According to the fresh instructions issued on Sunday, no one is allowed to carry guns and display firearms at public gatherings, wedding ceremonies, religious places, and other events.

Celebratory firing or reckless use of weapons, which could endanger human life or the personal safety of others, will be considered a punishable offence.

The government has directed officials to register an FIR and take strict action against those indulging in hate speech against any community.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government faced flak following the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri on November 4 and Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh on November 10, who were both under police protection. In March, the state witnessed the brutal killing of international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian in Jalandhar. Two months later singer Sidhu Moose Wala was assassinated by unidentified gunmen in his car on May 29 near Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

The Punjab police intelligence headquarters in Mohali was also attacked by a rocket-propelled grenade, PTI reported.