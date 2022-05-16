Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Lok Milni' for redressal of grievances of people

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann heard the grievances of people and issued directions for their redressal in a first-of-its-kind public interaction programme, 'Lok Milni', which was launched on Monday. The chief minister said this interactive programme is aimed at providing a single-window platform to the people for redressal of their complaints.

People from different parts of the state came with several complaints regarding encroachment of panchayat land, land dispute, pending arrears of Shagun scheme and others. Those people were called who had submitted their complaints and grievances with the AAP-led government in the last two months.

Mann, while launching 'Lok Milni' at Punjab Bhawan, said, "This is a humble step of my government to make sure that we facilitate resolution of long-pending administrative issues concerning people."

Also Read

Mann said the top brass of his government would accompany him during this 'Lok Milni' to ensure that the matters flagged by people are immediately resolved on the spot, according to an official release. Mann said that this endeavour is aimed at ensuring that people do not have to run from pillar to post for getting their works done.

As many as 61 complainants listed their grievances before the chief minister during this 'Lok Milni'. He directed the top officers of the various departments present on the occasion to ensure resolution of these complaints in a time-bound manner.

Mann said he would be personally monitoring the status of these complaints every week, adding that any sort of dereliction in this act will not be tolerated at any cost. Redressing a complaint, Mann asked the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment to immediately release the pending arrears of the 'Shagun scheme' to eligible beneficiaries.

On another complaint, the chief minister asked the Water Resources Department to ensure that drinking water was supplied to each and every beneficiary without any prejudice. On the complaint of one Dr Seema Rani, whose husband passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic about two years ago, he asked officers to ensure that she gets a job at the earliest under the government's policy.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann is receptive and has no arrogance: Navjot Sidhu after meeting Punjab CM

Mann said the state government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward the menace of drugs and this curse will be wiped out from the state. He said the transparent result of the police recruitment test will be declared soon.

Mann also issued a slew of instructions to various other departments for immediate resolution of public grievances. Several people who heard about Mann's public interaction programme through social media turned up to meet him for redressal of their grievances.

They claimed that they were not allowed to enter because their names were not in the list of those who were allowed inside. A few of them even registered their protest for not being allowed to enter the Punjab Bhawan. Later, their complaints and memorandums were accepted for further action.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu asked the Bhagwant Mann-led government why people should come for redressal of their issues instead of the government going to their doorsteps. “Why should people travel for hours to get their issues addressed by one person, why not Govt at their door steps. Saves time & energy. E-governance is an excellent solution to reduce human interface & leakages...No one can whistle a symphony, it takes an orchestra to play it,” said Sidhu in a tweet.

He told Mann, "Janta durbar can only succeed if held at Tehsils & Sub-tehsils with the participation of Govt officials including MLAs. Decentralisation of power is democracy's true essence. 1 person can't address concerns of 3 crore Punjabis but a collective decentralised effort can.”

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said if the chief minister has to address every problem himself, he should disband the entire executive machinery of Punjab. "It also shows the colossal failure of district administrations to address the grievances of people at their level! Need to streamline official functioning! Khaira said in a tweet.