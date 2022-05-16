Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Lok Milni' for redressal of grievances of people

Why should people travel for hours to get their issues addressed by one person, why not Govt at their door steps. Saves time & energy. E-governance is an excellent solution to reduce human interface & leakages… No one can whistle a symphony, it takes an orchestra to play it !!!— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 16, 2022
CM @BhagwantMann ji, Janta durbar can only succeed if held at Tehsils & Sub-tehsils with participation of Govt officials including MLAs. Decentralisation of power is democracy’s true essence. 1 person cant address concerns of 3Cr Punjabis but a collective decentralised effort can— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 16, 2022
If @BhagwantMann Cm has to address every problem himself he should disband the entire executive machinery of Punjab! It also shows the colossal failure of district administrations to address the grievances of the people at their level! Need to streamline official functioning! https://t.co/uPVizQ1TL4— Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) May 16, 2022