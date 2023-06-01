CM Bhagwant Mann swears in 2 new ministers as Punjab cabinet expands

With the induction of two new ministers and the resignation of Nijjar, the strength of the cabinet is 16. There are a total of 18 berths in the cabinet.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government in Punjab on Wednesday expanded its cabinet by inducting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Balkar Singh as ministers.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Mann.

The reshuffling was necessitated after Inderbir Singh Nijjar resigned as minister on Tuesday. He was holding the portfolios of local government, parliamentary affairs, conservation of land and water and administrative reforms.