Bathinda military station firing | Unnatural sex demand behind killings of four jawans, says report

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 18, 2023 3:12:19 PM IST (Updated)

As per the report, Mohan Desai killed the four jawans on April 12 as he was upset with them over their continuous demand for sex. Desai also confessed to killing his colleagues after stealing an INSAS rifle from the station.

The sole accused of the Bathinda Military Station killing — Mohan Desai has alleged unnatural sex demand as the main motive behind the murder, CNN-News18 reported citing Punjab police sources.

As per the report, Mohan Desai killed the four jawans on April 12 as he was upset with them over their continuous demand for sex. Desai also confessed to killing his colleagues after stealing an INSAS rifle from the station.
Initial investigations indicated that the murder happened due to personal animosity between the people involved.
Also Read:Firing at Punjab's Bathinda Military Station, four jawans dead — 'one Insas rifle had gone missing'
Earlier in the initial inquiry, Desai, who was the sole witness to the murder, claimed to police that the incident involved two unidentified suspects in kurta-pyjama. However, police did not believe him as the chain of events were not adding up.
Bhatinda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana told ThePrint that the Army was doing its own Court of Inquiry (CoI) apart from the parallel investigation by the state police.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Apr 18, 2023 3:07 PM IST
X