Firing at Punjab's Bathinda Military Station, four dead — 'one Insas rifle had gone missing'

A statement from the Headquarters of the South Western Command said the Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off.
Four people died after a firing incident took pave inside the Bathinda Military Station around 4:35 am on Wednesday, the Indian Army said. A statement from the Headquarters of the South Western Command said the Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed.
It said search operations are in progress "Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," it said. "All the entry gates of the Army Cantt in Bathinda have been closed," sources in the Punjab Police said.
Police denied any terror angle in the firing incident and suspected the role of some army personnel. "About two days ago one Insas rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing. Some army personnel may be behind this incident," sources told ANI.
shared by news agency ANI.
shared by news agency ANI.
Punjab | Four casualties in firing inside Bathinda Military Station; Area cordoned off, search operation underwayVisuals from outside the Military Station pic.twitter.com/gFj4kNQdXC— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023
More details of the incident is awaited.
First Published: Apr 12, 2023 9:55 AM IST
