Amritsar explosion: Third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple in a week, 5 suspects arrested

The first explosion occurred on May 6 in a heritage street close to the Golden Temple, followed by a second blast within 30 hours in the same vicinity. Just two days after day and three days ago, a person was injured in a blast on May 8 at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple.

On Wednesday night, Amritsar witnessed yet another low-intensity blast near the Golden Temple, marking the third such incident within a week. Police have arrested five people in connection with the explosions and even released a picture of one of the suspects.

According to Punjab police sources and an ANI report, the motive of the suspects behind the blasts was to disturb peace. They used explosives in firecrackers to cause the explosions. Punjab Police is expected to hold a press conference on the matter.

The five people in custody have been identified as Azadvir Singh, Amreek Singh, Sahib Singh, Harjeet Singh and Dharmendra Singh. Punjab DCP Gaurav Yadav said three of them were involved in sourcing the explosive and that officials were also questioning one of the suspect's wives.

The most recent blast occurred around midnight between 12:15-12:30 am behind the Shri Guru Ramdasji Niwas building, leading to heightened concerns among the local community.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh, addressing the media, stated that they received reports of a loud sound in the vicinity. He further added that a forensic team had been dispatched to the scene, and the area had been cordoned off as a precautionary measure. In response to the escalating situation, the Amritsar Police Commissioner assured the public that the authorities are diligently pursuing the case.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav took to Twitter to announce the breakthrough arrest of five people in the case.

Reactions pour in

Expressing his concern over the recurring incidents, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President HS Dhami criticised the Punjab government's failure to prevent such incidents and called them out for their silence.

"I can say that it is a total failure of the government. Had it been deeply investigated, last night's incident would not have taken place," he asserted, suspecting a conspiracy behind the series of explosions.

Dhami further emphasized that these matters should not be taken lightly and called for a more thorough investigation into the previous blasts

Speaking to ANI reporters, he said, "This is the failure of the Punjab government. We will strengthen our own task force now. We urge police to hold a thorough probe into the matter."

Punjab Police is expected to hold a press conference on the matter shortly where more details will be shared.

