Amritsar explosion: Third low intensity blast near Golden Temple in a week, 5 suspects arrested

By Ayushi Agarwal  May 11, 2023 10:13:55 AM IST (Published)

The first explosion occurred on May 6 in a heritage street close to the Golden Temple, followed by a second blast within 30 hours in the same vicinity. Just two days after day and three days ago, a person was injured in a blast on May 8 at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple.

On Wednesday night, Amritsar witnessed yet another low-intensity blast near the Golden Temple, marking the third such incident within a week. Police have arrested five people in connection with the explosions and even released a picture of one of the suspects.

According to Punjab police sources and an ANI report, the motive of the suspects behind the blasts was to disturb peace. They used explosives in firecrackers to cause the explosions. Punjab Police is expected to hold a press conference on the matter.
The most recent blast occurred around midnight between 12:15-12:30 am behind the Shri Guru Ramdasji Niwas building, leading to heightened concerns among the local community.
