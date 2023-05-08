Another blast reported near Amritsar's Golden Temple, one injured

Bomb Squad and FSL team reached the spot after a suspected bomb explosion was reported near Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday.

Another blast was reported at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar early Monday. One person was injured in the incident. This was the second blast that happened in the area in the last two days. An explosion had taken place on the same site on May 6.

Bomb Squad and FSL team reached the spot after a suspected bomb explosion was reported near Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday.

"We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, Bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here. One person has received a minor injury in the leg," Mehtab Singh, ADCP, Amritsar, was quoted by ANI as saying.

Late Saturday, an explosion was reported near an eating joint, police said, adding that the the cause of which is not yet known. One person had then suffered minor injuries and glass facades of some buildings were damaged folowing the incident.

The blast was heard within one-km radius of the Golden Temple.

Karandeep Singh, a devotee who was present at the spot, said a few girls travelling in an auto-rickshaw were hit by shards of glass and sustained minor injuries after the explosion. The girls had come from Haryana's Panchkula to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, he said.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar police said, "A news related to blasts in Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control. Investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, advise all to fact-check before sharing."

(With inputs from PTI)