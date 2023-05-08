Another blast reported near Amritsar's Golden Temple, one injured

2 Min(s) Read
Bomb Squad and FSL team reached the spot after a suspected bomb explosion was reported near Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday.
Another blast was reported at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar early Monday. One person was injured in the incident. This was the second blast that happened in the area in the last two days. An explosion had taken place on the same site on May 6.
"We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, Bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here. One person has received a minor injury in the leg," Mehtab Singh, ADCP, Amritsar, was quoted by ANI as saying.