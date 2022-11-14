Amritsar hit by earthquake of magnitude 4.1, tremors felt in Delhi

By Sangam Singh

The National Center for Seismology said in a tweet that an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Amritsar in Punjab at around 3.42 am on Monday. This comes after three earthquakes originating in Nepal sent tremors in Delhi-NCR region last week.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Amritsar in Punjab at around 3.42 am on Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred 145 km west-northwest of the district, the depth of which was recorded 120 km below the ground.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/xlln0b95oC@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/WvOa72HgIo — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 13, 2022 Many earthquakes have hit the South Asian nation in the past week.

On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal at around 7:57 pm, tremors of which were felt around Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand. This was the third earthquake that hit Nepal in a week.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Himalayan state on Wednesday morning, tremors of which caused panic among the residents of the National capital. A 5.7-magnitude tremor was also recorded at 9.07 pm on Tuesday at the same epicentre.

Nepal has been hit by earthquakes in the past as well. In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others.

On November 10, an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hit Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district. The National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake's epicentre was at latitude 28.39 and longitude 94.42 in the state with a depth of 10 kilometres.