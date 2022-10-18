By CNBCTV18.com

Mini "Troops of 183rd battalion deployed at border heard buzzing sound of suspected flying object/drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Chhana village in Amritsar district," a spokesperson said.

A Pakistani drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar late Monday, an official said. The drone was carrying narcotics.

The incident took place on Monday around 8:30 pm in Chhana village of the district, a BSF spokesperson said.

"Our jawans heard the sound of a drone and fired at it. Later, a search operation was conducted and a drone with 2 kg heroin was recovered," Ghanshyam Das, Commandant, BSF, was quoted by ANI as saying.

"As per drill, the troops tried to intercept the suspected flying object by firing. Bullet hit the drone due to which it fell down on the ground," the spokesperson said. A quadcopter carrying about 2.5 kgs of suspected narcotics was later recovered from the incident area, he said.

Third incident in 4 days

This is the third such incident in the past four days at the Punjab front.

On October 16, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carrying drugs was similarly neutralised at this front. On October 14, the BSF had shot down another quadcopter Pakistani drone in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab.

"Movement of drones from Pakistan has increased. It's a new challenge for our jawans," the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)