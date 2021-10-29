Puneeth Rajkumar: Condolences pour in from all the corners

Veteran Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29 in Bangalore. The superstar suffered from cardiac arrest at Vikram Hospital, leaving behind his wife Ashwini and two daughters. The 46-year-old was the youngest son of legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar and was fondly called ‘Appu’ by fans and friends.

The last rites for Rajkumar are scheduled for Sunday, October 31, according to his brother Raghavendra Rajkumar. Security arrangements have been made in front of the late actor’s house.

Everyone from political leaders, members of the film industry, celebrities, fans and others sent condolences, expressing their shock at the actor’s sudden and untimely death.

“A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

“My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon,” added Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2021

“I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken,” said fellow actor Siddharth.

I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 29, 2021

Fellow South Indian actress Pooja Hegde also wrote, “Cannot believe what I’m hearing.”

“Life is so unpredictable. Such a big loss for Indian Cinema. Sending out loads of love and light to his family and loved ones in these difficult times. R.I.P Puneeth Rajkumar,” she added.

Cannot believe what I’m hearing 😔 Life is so unpredictable. Such a big loss for Indian Cinema. Sending out loads of love and light to his family and loved ones in these difficult times. R.I.P Puneeth Rajkumar. 💔😞 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 29, 2021

“Apart from the shocking tragedy that Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden death is, it is also a scary and terrifying eye opening truth that any of us can die anytime,” said filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

Apart from the shocking tragedy that @PuneethRajkumar ‘s sudden death is, it is also a scary and terrifying eye opening truth that any of us can die anytime 😳😳😳 So it is best to live life on a fast forward mode , while we are still alive🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 29, 2021

Film personalities like Kamal Hassan, Lakshmi Manchu, Boney Kapoor, and cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Venkatesh Prasad also mourned the death of Rajkumar.