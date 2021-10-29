0

Puneeth Rajkumar: Condolences pour in from all the corners

By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Updated)
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died after suffering a heart attack while working out. He was just 46.

Veteran Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29 in Bangalore. The superstar suffered from cardiac arrest at Vikram Hospital, leaving behind his wife Ashwini and two daughters. The 46-year-old was the youngest son of legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar and was fondly called ‘Appu’ by fans and friends.
The last rites for Rajkumar are scheduled for Sunday, October 31, according to his brother Raghavendra Rajkumar. Security arrangements have been made in front of the late actor’s house.
Everyone from political leaders, members of the film industry, celebrities, fans and others sent condolences, expressing their shock at the actor’s sudden and untimely death.
“A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon,” added Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
“I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken,” said fellow actor Siddharth.
Fellow South Indian actress Pooja Hegde also wrote, “Cannot believe what I’m hearing.”
“Life is so unpredictable. Such a big loss for Indian Cinema. Sending out loads of love and light to his family and loved ones in these difficult times. R.I.P Puneeth Rajkumar,” she added.
“Apart from the shocking tragedy that Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden death is, it is also a scary and terrifying eye opening truth that any of us can die anytime,” said filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.
Film personalities like Kamal Hassan, Lakshmi Manchu, Boney Kapoor, and cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Venkatesh Prasad also mourned the death of  Rajkumar.
 
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
