Pune Traffic Police issues advisory for PM Modi’s visit today: Check routes to avoid

PM Modi will inaugurate Pune Metro rail routes and lay the foundation for development projects at around 12.45 PM.

The Pune Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city today, August 1, urging commuters to avoid certain roads and key traffic junctions. PM Modi will inaugurate many development projects during his visit on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar issued the advisory with the list of roads and traffic junctions to remain restricted for commuters between 6 AM and 3 PM on August 1 due to VVIP convoy movement during PM Modi’s visit.

Commuters are advised to avoid roads connected to Pune University Square, Simla Office Square, Sancheti Chowk, SG Barve Chowk, Budhwar Chowk, Sevasadan Chowk, Alka Chowk, Tilak Chowk, Jedhe Chowk, Sadalbaba Chowk, and Golf Club Chowk. Additionally, citizens have been advised to avoid Sangamwadi Chowk, Fergusson College, and Vimantal Road, according to the advisory.

At around 11 AM, the Prime Ministe r will perform puja at Dagdusheth Mandir. He will receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award at 11:45 AM, as per the schedule released by the PMO.

At 12:45 PM, PM Modi will inaugurate Pune Metro rail routes and lay the foundation for development projects. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a waste-to-energy plant constructed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Given the importance of the Prime Minister' s visit, the Pune City Police has deployed more than 5,000 personnel and officers on duty. The team includes Maharashtra's elite Force One anti-terror commandos. Prohibitory orders have been imposed from July 30 to August 2, and the police have strictly banned the use of drones for video shooting during this period.

Moreover, an additional layer of security will be provided by local police units, focusing on securing the venues and routes through which the Prime Minister's convoy will pass.

Alongside the security measures, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted RT-PCR tests for more than 250 individuals who will be present at events to be attended by PM Modi . Samples were collected and sent to Sassoon General Hospital for testing on Sunday and Monday.