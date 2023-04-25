Pune scores big on ease of moving, Mumbaikars spend the least on transport: Report

OMI Foundation’s Ease of Moving Index-India Report 2022 is based on a survey that has incorporated 50,488 respondents, 220 FGD focus group discussion participants as well as data from the government and other sources.

Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad scored the highest on ease of moving in 2022, closely followed by Mumbai and Coimbatore. The OMI Foundation’s Ease of Moving Index-India Report 2022 also revealed that Mumbaikars were among the lowest spenders on transport per month, whereas, Kolkata ha dthe highest adoption of shared mobility.

As India inches towards expanding urbanisation, mobility becomes an important factor in Indian cities. Over the past few years, many cities have developed and made their transport and mobility infrastructure better and have also moved towards sustainable mobility. Cities such as Kochi hold the greatest promise for the adoption of active and shared mobility, while Bhubaneswar is in the spotlight in terms of providing a seamless mobility experience, according to the report.

The report revealed that Aizawl in Mizoram emerged as a top performer in clean mobility, while Jabalpur had the lowest mobility expenditure. Kolkata led the way in shared mobility adoption, and Pune boasted of the most inclusive mobility ecosystem.

Other highlights of the report included — public transport usage among women and the trans/ non-binary was the highest in Ludhiana, while Chennai had among the best cycling infrastructures in India; Ahmedabad had the highest willingness to adopt electric vehicles.

“Urban centres are the economic growth drivers in the country, and mobility plays a crucial role in empowering citizens to realise their true potential. India’s journey towards becoming a $10 trillion economy and beyond has to be fuelled by a sustainable, inclusive and efficient mobility system,” said OMI Foundation’s managing trustee and former Indian ambassador to China, Gautam Bambawale.

Meanwhile, OMI Foundation's trustee Harish Abichandani said that active and shared mobility choices have emerged as one of the key enablers of sustainable mobility, "which when paired with technological innovation holds the promise of revolutionising how Indian cities move."

According to the report, out of the 18 cities covered in the 2018 and 2022 editions, nine have witnessed a rise in public transport usage. Moreover, the comfort level perception has improved in 15 cities since 2018. It was also observed that 12 cities have received higher cleanliness ratings this year, indicating an improvement in the perception of public transport users towards its cleanliness. Walking and cycling are considered the optimal modes of transportation, particularly for first- and last-mile connectivity, and are often contingent on the availability of safe infrastructure, which has also improved since 2018 in the eyes of the respondents.

The report was jointly-launched by Kunal Kumar, joint secretary and mission director of Smart Cities Mission and Shombi Sharp, the UN Resident Coordinator in India on Tuesday.