The Pune Police arrested Santosh Jadhav, a shooter in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Jadhav's aide, Nagnath Suryavanshi, was also apprehended, an official said. Jadhav is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He was nabbed on Sunday from Bhuj in Gujarat in a 2021 murder case lodged at Manchar police station in Pune, news agency PTI quoted the official as saying. Police said he was on the run for a year.

"Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryawanshi were arrested from Gujarat last night. We have their remand till June 20. Further probe to be done including their links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and in the murder of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala," said Kulwant K Sarangal, ADG, Law & Order.

Earlier, Pune Police arrested Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, for allegedly sheltering Jadhav after the 2021 murder case. He is also a member of the Bishnoi gang . He was arrested last week in a case filed under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The Delhi Police said last week that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.

The Delhi Police also said it had identified six shooters allegedly involved in Moose Wala's murder. "Out of them, the role of four in the murder has been established," the police said. Mahakal was later interrogated by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Punjab Police in connection with the Moose Wala murder case.

During the joint interrogation, it was revealed that Mahakal introduced two shooters of the Maharashtra module -- identified as Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryavanshi -- to the main perpetrator and they got Rs 3.50 lakh each.

"Mahakal received Rs 50,000 for introducing the shooters to the mastermind," Dhaliwal said. Police also said Vikram Brar coordinated in organising the shooters.

"The Mumbai Police also grilled Mahakal in connection with a threat letter to scriptwriter Salim Khan and his actor-son Salman Khan. Pune rural sent multiple teams to Gujarat and Rajasthan last week to trace Jadhav," the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)