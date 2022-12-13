Pune bandh today: Know about timings, routes to avoid; what's allowed and what's not

Pune bandh, Maharashtra, December 13: Essential services like grocery stores, bakeries, and milk shops will be allowed to open till 10 am on Tuesday.

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Sambhaji Brigade and some other outfits have given a bandh call today in Pune against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shops will reportedly remain closed across the city in Maharashtra till 3 pm on Tuesday as the traders' body in the city decided to back the "bandh".

Fatehchand Ranka, president of the Federation of Traders Associations of Pune (FATP), said in a release last week that the office-bearers of the three parties and Sambhaji Brigade had appealed to the traders' body to support the bandh called for condemning the governor's statements.

"Following the appeal made by these parties, an internal meeting of all the members of the federation was organised and it was decided to support the bandh by keeping the shops closed till 3 pm on Tuesday," Ranka was quoted by PTI as saying.

Maharashtra | Several Maratha groups & Oppn parties call a shutdown in Pune today against Governor BS Koshyari's remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj NCP's Pune president Prashant Jagtap says, "It's an insult to Maharashtra. All parties, except BJP, have supported the shutdown" pic.twitter.com/oLuddhWwlI— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

What's allowed and what's not

Essential services like grocery stores, bakeries, and milk shops will be allowed to open till 10 am on Tuesday, and after that, the shops will be closed till 3 pm, the India Express quoted the protesting parties as saying. Medical shops will be open throughout the day.

Several autorickshaw unions also resumed their strike on Monday against "illegal bike taxis" operating in Pune and parked their three-wheelers in the middle of the road at RTO Chowk. Police detained several people for the protest, which caused heavy traffic jams on nearby routes due to vehicles being parked in the middle of the road, an official said.

Will banks remain open?

Banks will not be affected by the Pune bandh today, according to a report in Indian.com.

Police on alert, routes diverted

The Pune police have been put on alert for Tuesday’s bandh. According to the Indian Express, several organisations and activists have decided a take out a "Mook Morcha" (silent march) on Tuesday. The march will start from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statue in Deccan to the Lal Mahal around 9 am.

Travel restrictions are likely to be imposed on roads including Lakshmi Road, Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road, Ganesh Road and Kelkar Road. Vehicles will also be diverted to alternative routes, according to a press release issued by DCP (traffic) Vijaykumar Magar.

According to an order issued by DCP (special branch) R Raja, those participating in the bandh are prohibited from carrying any weapons and explosive substances. "Putting up any posters or images of politicians would not be allowed during the bandh. Shouting abusive slogans and playing musical instruments would also not be allowed, the report said.

The controversy

Last month, governor Koshyari raked up a controversy by calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "icon of olden times".

"If someone asks you who is your idol, you don't have to go out looking for it, you'll find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones from Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari," BS Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, was quoted ANI as saying.