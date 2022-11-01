    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Pune bus service provider PMPML and Google Cloud join hands to live track buses on Google Maps

    Pune bus service provider PMPML and Google Cloud join hands to live track buses on Google Maps

    Pune bus service provider PMPML and Google Cloud join hands to live track buses on Google Maps
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

    Mini

    PMPML operates 371 routes around the Pune Metropolitan Region including 117 Rainbow Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes that ply on the seven bus rapid transit corridors and this technology will reportedly enable commuters to find the bus in real-time. 

    Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), the public transport bus service provider for the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to build an Intelligent transit management system and feed system to track buses live on Google Maps.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    “F*** that,” snaps Stephen King amid '$20 per month for Twitter blue tick' rumours

    “F*** that,” snaps Stephen King amid '$20 per month for Twitter blue tick' rumours

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    View | Electronic gold receipts better than gold deposits both for households and nation

    View | Electronic gold receipts better than gold deposits both for households and nation

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    PMPML operates 371 routes around the Pune Metropolitan Region including 117 Rainbow Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes that ply on the seven bus rapid transit corridors and this technology will reportedly enable commuters to find the bus in real-time. 
    PMPML said in a statement that it has hardware installed on its buses which are capable of sending real-time data. With this partnership PMPML is looking to:
      • Transition to a globally accepted specification General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) for publishing the transit information
      • Use any available data from the above to provide insights to their management team on different performance aspects of their fleet
        • Also Read: Kerala airport to halt flights for 5 hours — here's why
        “The collaboration will help them ingest real-time data from all applicable buses from the OBU (onboard unit) system installed on the PMPML buses. They will further validate the data for GTFS field values. Then the data will get fed to the Google Maps Partner Dashboard for a complete GTFS validation. Once published on Google Maps, the Live Transit Updates service will allow commuters to track buses in real-time on Google Maps,” the statement added.
        The system is further said to include the features of Transport Analytics including asset tracking, predictive maintenance and incident response in the next phase to reduce the operational cost and increase the revenue. 
        Google Cloud will work through its premier partner Niveus Solutions Pvt. Ltd and others for this engagement.
        Also Read: Chennai rains: IMD issues yellow alert, schools closed as heavy showers cause waterlogging
        Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

        Tags

        GooglePune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. electric buses

        Previous Article

        Punjab fails to stop stubble burning

        Next Article

        Salman Khan gets Y+ security after threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang; Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher added to X category list

        arrow down

          Shows

          View All

          Most Read

          Market Movers

          View All
          Top GainersTop Losers
          CurrencyCommodities
          CompanyPriceChng%Chng