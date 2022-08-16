IIT Delhi will now help in India's fight against hunger with Public Systems Lab

Mini
Union minister Piyush Goyal said the Public Sytems Lab was a perfect example of innovation that will rid the country of corruption by bringing efficiency to the Public Distribution System. The lab is expected to make PDS transparent and cut unnecessary movement of foodgrain, reducing transport costs.
How will Public Systems Lab optimise PDS
Public Systems (or Social Welfare Systems) are established to provide the basic levels of well-being for citizens. With considerable #resources involved, they impact the #sustainabledevelopment of human beings, society, environment and the nation. pic.twitter.com/NhsOip4BPe— Public Systems Lab (@PSL_IITD) June 29, 2022