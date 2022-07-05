PSEB Class 10 results to be announced today at 12.15 pm: Here’s how to check

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the results for Class 10 board exam today at 12.15 pm. Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on the official website https://pseb.ac.in/. Score cards will be available from July 6 on the official website.
PSEB had conducted the Class 10 term-II examinations between April 24 and May 19, 2022, in the offline mode.
How to check the result
To check the PSEB Class 10 Results 2022, students will have to log in to the official website and follow the steps given below.
Candidates who appeared for the board exam will also have to check all details on the scorecard to ensure that they are factually correct.
Those who are unable to use their roll number and registration number to check the results, can do so by using the admit card or hall ticket.
Check through SMS
Students can also access their results on their phone by sending an SMS. Applicants will have to type the SMS — PB10 <Roll No> and send it to 5676750. The PSEB Class 10 results of the concerned student will be sent to the mobile number.
Around 3.25 lakh students appeared for the PSEB Class 10 Term 2 exam this year. Last year, the overall pass percentage for the class 10 board exam was 99.93 percent.
