'Proud of our rich maritime history': PM Narendra Modi lauds Indian Navy on Navy Day

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it has steadfastly protected our nation and distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times. "Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times. pic.twitter.com/nGxoWxVLaz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2022

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Navy Day is celebrated in India in recognition of the courageous attack in 1971. The Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam organises practical demonstrations to showcase the strength and skills of the naval submarines, ships, aircraft, and other forces.