Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Home>
  • india News>

  • Protests erupt in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after SDMC's anti-encroachment drive

Protests erupt in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after SDMC's anti-encroachment drive

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Protests erupted in Shaheen Bagh with hundreds of people, including women, opposing the SDMC's anti-encroachment Protesters. The protestors also raised slogans against the BJP-ruled SDMC as well as the central government and stood in front of bulldozers.

Protests erupt in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after SDMC's anti-encroachment drive
Protests erupted in Shaheen Bagh on Monday with hundreds of people, including women, opposing the SDMC's anti-encroachment drive as bulldozers rolled into the area in presence of heavy police personnel.
Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded that the action should be stopped. Some women protestors also stood in front of bulldozers to prevent the exercise in Delhi.
Leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress also reached the spot and staged a dharna against the action. The protest also caused heavy traffic snarls in Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj, Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar, and Mathura Road among other areas, SDMC's Central Zone Chairman Rajpal Singh said.
Tags
Previous Article

Can Fin Homes head says no 'serious irregularities' on news of RBI probe

Next Article

Adani Airports borrows $250 million from foreign banks for new projects

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More