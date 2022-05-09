Protests erupt in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after SDMC's anti-encroachment drive

Protests erupted in Shaheen Bagh on Monday with hundreds of people, including women, opposing the SDMC's anti-encroachment drive as bulldozers rolled into the area in presence of heavy police personnel.
Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded that the action should be stopped. Some women protestors also stood in front of bulldozers to prevent the exercise in Delhi.
Leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress also reached the spot and staged a dharna against the action. The protest also caused heavy traffic snarls in Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj, Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar, and Mathura Road among other areas, SDMC's Central Zone Chairman Rajpal Singh said.