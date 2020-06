Outrage and scattered protests continued in Tuticorin, after a case of alleged police brutality on two men that is believed to have resulted in their deaths while in custody.

Earlier this week, traders in the Southern Tamil Nadu district downed their shutters and protested the alleged custodial killing of father-son duo of P Jayaraj and J Bennicks. Eye witness accounts had revealed that both men endured extreme police torture leading to their deaths.

On Saturday, police in the town of Sathankulam (near Tuticorin) arrested Jayaraj on the grounds of keeping his mobile phone store open beyond lockdown stipulations. His son, Bennicks was also detained after visiting the local police station to enquire about his father.

“Detainees were sodomized and mutilated”

According to eye-witness accounts, both men were stripped naked and endured beatings while in detention, which had in turn broken both their knee caps. There were also reports that police personnel had sodomized both men with their batons. The mortal remains of the duo revealed that their genitals were mutilated. The deceased’s family said that police returned blood-soaked clothes to their home and requested for a change of clothes over three times in the course of interrogation.

Despite the clear signs of brutal torture, a district magistrate remanded both men to police custody, following which they died. The police said in a report that the duo died owing to a “heart failure and fever”.

The incident sparked off outrage in the town, district and on social media, with several voices flagging it as a human rights violation. DMK Leader and Tuticorin MP Kanimozhi K wrote to the National Human Rights Commission urging the body to probe the case and initiate action against the police personnel involved.

“It is alleged that while police were assaulting Mr Jayaraj and Mr Bennicks in the guise of investigation, the police officials had inserted a baton into the anus of Mr Bennicks that had triggered uncontrolled bleeding,” she wrote in her letter. “Further, the police officials had beaten Mr Jayaraj and had kicked him on his chest multiple times with their shoes.”

DMK, AIADMK condemn incident

No FIR has been filed against the policemen allegedly involved in the crime. A total of four police personnel have been placed on suspension, following the incident.

The AIADMK, meanwhile, announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Jayaraj and Bennicks after its government copped criticism for the police brutality. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator O Panneerselvam termed the deaths “very unfortunate (and) anguishing,” adding, “The AIADMK would never allow such agonising incidents.”

However, Leader of Opposition and DMK chief MK Stalin hit out at the government for giving the police an alleged free hand. “The deaths are a result of the AIADMK government allowing them (police) to take law into their own hands at a time when they have to ensure the safety of the public during the lockdown,” he said, in a statement. The DMK also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family.