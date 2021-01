Having reached an agreement with the Delhi Police, the protesting farmers are all set to undertake their tractor rally on the Republic Day in the national capital. The farm leaders have assured the government that the rally will be peaceful and will not affect the Republic Day parade which is held around India Gate.

Farmers’ Republic Day tableaux

When will the rally begin?

Rally routes

The rally will start from three of Delhi's border points - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. The first rally, starting from the Singhu border will pass through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Bawana, Qutabgarh, Auchandi border and Kharkhoda toll plaza, covering a distance of about 63 kilometres.

The second rally will start from the Tikri border along a 62-kilometre route through Nagloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda border and Rohtak bypass and Asoda toll plaza.

Traffic advisory

Ahead of the rally, the Haryana government has issued a travel advisory, warning against unnecessary travel towards Delhi between January 25 and 27. It said that vehicular movement would be disrupted on the national highway from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi. The rally will also impact traffic on KMP-KGP Expressway and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha and Badli will remain closed.

Security arrangements

Guidelines for participating farmers: