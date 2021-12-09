Protesting farmers to return home on December 11 as Centre accepts demand

Farmer unions to call off their over a year-long agitation as the Central government has accepted their demand. The protesting farmers will return to their villages after more than a year.

Farmers will vacate Delhi borders and return home on December 11, 2021.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the aegis of various farmers unions were protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, to demand repeal of the three farm laws. The farmers' body said that nearly 700 farmers have been martyred in this struggle.