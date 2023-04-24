Protest against WFI chief: Wrestlers move SC seeking FIR against Brij Bhushan

The move came after top wrestlers resumed their protest over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestlers protesting over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh moved the Supreme Court seeking an FIR (first information report) against the wrestling body chief, News 18 reported.

The petition filed in the Supreme Court alleges inordinate delay in the registration of FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh even after serious charges, including that of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), have been pressed against him.

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said all parties are welcome to join the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh. "all parties are welcome to join our protest whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP or any other party...we're not affiliated with any party," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Top wrestlers resumed their protest over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

The wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, had in January raised the issue, but ended their three-day long sit-in after marathon talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Thakur said the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, will look into the allegations.

What are the allegations?

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) said on Sunday it has received a complaint from the women wrestlers alleging that they had given a written complaint to the city police two days back, but no FIR had not been registered till now.

The complainant informed the Commission that several women wrestlers, including a minor, had alleged that Singh sexually harassed them during his tenure at the WFI.

She also said that a complaint was filed at the Connaught Place police station on April 21. She claimed that no action was taken by the Station House Officer (SHO), Connaught Place police station on the complaint.

She also said that when she called the SHO to enquire about the status of the complaint on April 22, she was informed by him that no FIR had been filed and that action shall be taken on the complaint post-Monday.

The complainant also alleged that when she asked him for assurance that the FIR shall be filed by Monday, he answered that he could not guarantee it, The DCW was quoted as saying.

A police officer said they have received seven complaints so far. He said some of the complaints pertain to Delhi and some from outside the city. "We are conducting an inquiry. No FIR has been registered yet," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Other allegations

The DCW said they were informed that some of the complainants and their family members had started getting phone calls from an IPS officer posted in the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) enquiring about the identities of the complainants.

Meanwhile, the panel has issued notice to the Delhi Police in the matter and sought an action taken report by April 25. The Commission has sought a copy of the FIR and asked the police to explain the reasons for the delay in the registration of the FIR.

"The wrestlers who are agitating have won medals for the country in the Olympics and CWG. They have hoisted the tricolour abroad. Today, when they are protesting, even their food and water are being stopped. Are their demands wrong?" tweeted DCW chief Swati Maliwal in Hindi.

The panel also sought details of security provided to the complainants along with details of the persons who allegedly shared the information regarding the matter with officials from the Department of Sports.

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik said, "We will not budge from Jantar Mantar" adding that "this fight will not stop". Expressing solidarity with the protesters, Sharad Pawar's NCP said Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani should step in to address the concerns raised by the top wrestlers.

"(Youth Affairs And Sports Minister) Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani must intervene immediately and ask the Delhi Police, which works under the Union home ministry, to take immediate action. If they cannot do this for people who have won laurels for our country, then what can common citizens expect?" NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto asked.

(With inputs from the PTI)