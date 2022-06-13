A WhatsApp group called 'Wasseypur Gang' was used to gather the mob on June 10 to protest over the controversial comments against Prophet Muhammad, a police investigation has revealed. According to sources, police are looking for the admin of this group.

Police said one person has been arrested and 16 others have been detained so far. "The identification process is underway. Necessary actions have been taken against identified accused," police were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Police's statement came a day after tension prevailed in Ranchi in the wake of violent protests over remarks against Prophet Muhammad . Two people were killed and more than two dozen people were critically injured as protests and clashes rocked the city following the Friday prayers on June 10.

The protesters demanded the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Vehicles ply after restrictions were eased, following clashes during protest against now-suspended BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

FIRs were filed against over 10,000 unnamed people, sources said. "Twenty-five FIRs have been registered against 22 named people, and thousands of unnamed people," Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Jha was quoted by PTI as saying.

Shops and other establishments remained shut on Sunday amid heavy deployment of security forces, while internet services were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said.