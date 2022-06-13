Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeindia Newsprophet row whatsapp group wasseypur gang used to gather mob during ranchi violence 2 arrested 13800342.htm

Prophet row: WhatsApp group 'Wasseypur Gang' used to gather mob during Ranchi violence; 2 arrested

Prophet row: WhatsApp group 'Wasseypur Gang' used to gather mob during Ranchi violence; 2 arrested

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Police have arrested one person and detained 16 others in connection with the Ranchi violence. The violence in Jharkhand's capital erupted on Friday during protests over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Prophet row: WhatsApp group 'Wasseypur Gang' used to gather mob during Ranchi violence; 2 arrested
A WhatsApp group called 'Wasseypur Gang' was used to gather the mob on June 10 to protest over the controversial comments against Prophet Muhammad, a police investigation has revealed. According to sources, police are looking for the admin of this group.
Police said one person has been arrested and 16 others have been detained so far. "The identification process is underway. Necessary actions have been taken against identified accused," police were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
Police's statement came a day after tension prevailed in Ranchi in the wake of violent protests over remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Two people were killed and more than two dozen people were critically injured as protests and clashes rocked the city following the Friday prayers on June 10.
The protesters demanded the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
Vehicles ply after restrictions were eased, following clashes during protest against now-suspended BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)( Vehicles ply after restrictions were eased, following clashes during protest against now-suspended BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)
FIRs were filed against over 10,000 unnamed people, sources said. "Twenty-five FIRs have been registered against 22 named people, and thousands of unnamed people," Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Jha was quoted by PTI as saying.
Shops and other establishments remained shut on Sunday amid heavy deployment of security forces, while internet services were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said.
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
Tags
Previous Article

National Herald case Latest Updates: Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office after 3 hours; Priyanka meets detained Congress leaders

Next Article

Mumbai city is sinking 2 mm every year on average; China's Tianjin at 5.2 cm, says research

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More