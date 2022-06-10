Massive protests erupted in parts of Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh following Friday prayers over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma recently.

Protests turned violent in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Ranchi in Jharkhand. Some people were reportedly injured amid claims of stone-pelting and vandalism during protests. Following the chaos, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed authorities to take strict actions against hooligans.

Areas where protests were held on Friday:

In Delhi

A large crowd gathered outside Delhi's Jama Masjid demanding Sharma's arrest, police said. Scores of people held a protest, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma. News agency ANI shared a video with several people congregating outside the mosque. Police said the situation is under control now.

"People protested at Jama Masjid against the statements of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal. We have removed the people from there. The situation is under control now," the Delhi Police was quoted by ANI as saying.

#WATCH People in large numbers protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled leader Naveen Jindal, earlier today

"Almost 1,500 people had gathered in Jama Masjid for Friday prayers. After the prayers, nearly 300 people came out and started to protest over the inflammatory remarks by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal," DCP Central District Shweta Chauhan, said.

Meanwhile, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid denied calling for any protest and suspected that members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were behind the protest.

"No call for protest was given by the Masjid...We don't know who are the ones protesting. I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," Shahi Imam said.

In Telangana

Protests erupted outside Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad as well. "Later, with the intervention of the Police, protesters were dispersed from the spot. "Police force and the CRPF have deployed in the area now," reports said.

Protests erupted outside Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad as well. "Later, with the intervention of the Police, protesters were dispersed from the spot. "Police force and the CRPF have deployed in the area now," reports said.

Besides, several media reports claimed protests were also held in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

In Uttar Pradesh

People gathered immediately after namaz at various places across Uttar Pradesh -- in Saharanpur, Moradabad, Prayagraj and Firozabad -- said Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary. He, however said, "...the crowd was dispersed later."

Meanwhile, the protests in Prayagraj turned violent. "Some people in Prayagraj tried to create disorder. Police administration dispersed them...very carefully, by using light force," Awanish Awasthi said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Protests over controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal that erupted earlier today, turn violent in Prayagraj.

Moreover, strict security arrangements were made in Kanpur ahead of Friday prayers and and section 144 of CrPC had been imposed which restricts the assembly of more than four persons.

Awanish Awasthi said, "Strict action will be taken against anyone who unnecessarily attempts to disrupt the peace and order situation." He said appealed to the people to maintain harmony and refrain from coming out on roads unnecessarily

In Bengal

A video released by ANI showed people in Howrah holding a protest.

#WATCH | West Bengal: People in Howrah held a protest over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled leader Naveen Jindal. Police personnel present at the spot

In Jharkhand

Several people were injured after protests in Ranchi, Jharkhand turned violent. Vehicles were torched and vandalised and stone-pelting took place during the protest.

DIG Ranchi Anish Gupta said, "The situation is a little tense but under control. We are making all efforts from our end. Heavy security has been deployed. Senior officials are also present at the spot. We are making all efforts to see that the crowd is dispersed from here."

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Protest over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma turned violent in Ranchi. Vehicles were torched and vandalised and stone-pelting occurred. Injuries reported.

In Maharashtra

A large number of people, including women, took to streets to hold march in Navi Mumbai and Solapur in Maharashtra, in protest against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Women carry out a protest march in Navi Mumbai against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A large number of people carry out a protest march in Solapur against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

In Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier on Friday, parts of Jammu and Kashmir observed a shutdown after protests erupted over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders. A curfew was imposed and internet services were snapped in Bhaderwah and Kishtwar as a precautionary measure.

The controversy

Last week, BJP spokesperson Nupura Sharma allegedly made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad which ignited protests from Muslim groups. While Sharma was suspended , the party expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal over the matter.

The BJP had also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members. It asserted that the party respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

Moreover, Nupur Sharma unconditionally withdrew her controversial statement made in a TV debate. She said her comments were a reaction to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev"' (Lord Shiva). Both Sharma and Jindal said it was never their intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.

Amid the upheaval, several countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran had also condemned the statement.

Following this, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

Police also filed a separate case against Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments. The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, police were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed, and journalist Saba Naqvi were named in the FIR.

(With inputs from PTI)