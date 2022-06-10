Besides, several media reports claimed protests were also held in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and West Bengal.
#WATCH | Telangana: Protests take place outside Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Later, with the intervention of the Police, protesters were dispersed from the spot. Police force & CRPF deployed in the area now. pic.twitter.com/3bbY7OJ5PP— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Protests over controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal that erupted earlier today, turn violent in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/eQKk9yDS86— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2022
#WATCH | West Bengal: People in Howrah held a protest over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled leader Naveen Jindal. Police personnel present at the spot pic.twitter.com/drkawItPqn— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022
#WATCH | Jharkhand: Protest over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma turned violent in Ranchi. Vehicles were torched and vandalised and stone-pelting occurred. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Z5FIndjZzf— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Women carry out a protest march in Navi Mumbai against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. pic.twitter.com/hiFVeSHZRE— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022
#WATCH | Maharashtra: A large number of people carry out a protest march in Solapur against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. pic.twitter.com/dVpwrq0r3G— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022