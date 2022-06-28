Prophet Remarks: Udaipur tailor beheaded over social media post allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma

Udaipur in Rajasthan has become a tinder box after the gruesome murder of a tailor, allegedly after he put up social media posts in support of Nupur Sharma, who was suspended from the BJP for making remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

The tailor, whom media reports identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was decapitated in broad daylight for a series of inflammatory posts on social media, as per reports.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called the incident shameful and has people to refrain from sharing videos of the incident. The video has gone viral after it was tweeted by BJP Youth national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who said in the post that "Hindus are not safe in Rajasthan".

A statewide alert has been issued to all SPs & IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. We're assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions: ADG (L&O), Rajasthan on Udaipur murder

"Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will get to the bottom of it. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace," NDTV quoted Gehlot as saying.

As per the NDTV report, the murdered tailor was recently questioned by the police in connection to some inflammatory posts.