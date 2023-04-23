West Bengal district imposes prohibitory orders amid clashes over minor's death

According to an official, the orders will remain in place for a fortnight, although the duration is subject to review. The law prohibits the gathering of four or more people, and action will be taken against violators.

Tensions flared up in parts of Kaliaganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district on Sunday after clashes broke out between police and locals over the death of a 17-year-old girl. In response, prohibitory orders were clamped in the area under Section 144 of the Criminal Penal Code.

The prohibitory orders were imposed just hours before representatives of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), led by chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, were due to visit the deceased's family. However, Kanoongo and three other representatives were permitted to visit the family, accompanied by police.

The victim's mother has sent us a complaint. We will go to them to know the facts and take further action after listening to their complaint, Kanoongo said on Sunday about the alleged rape and murder of the Dalit girl.

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) criticized the NCPCR's visit, alleging that they were attempting to politicize the matter and violating the CPCR Act.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Clashes erupt in Uttar Dinajpur over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl. Police and security personnel on the spot. pic.twitter.com/GeGEaVMxP2 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

WBCPCR chairperson Ananya Chakraborty stated that the visit was "absolutely not needed" and that the NCPCR had taken a large contingent of journalists to the deceased's house in violation of the prohibitory orders. She added that the NCPCR should have informed them about their visit and taken their feedback in the case.

Meanwhile, the area remained tense, with heavy police deployment in place. Six people have been arrested in connection with the clashes and vandalism that occurred after the recovery of the girl's body from a canal on Friday.

A case was filed under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother.

According to Uttar Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Md Sana Akhtar, the preliminary post-mortem report did not reveal any injury to the body.

With agency inputs.