Priyanka Chopra criticised for support to Iranian women and silent on hijab row in India

Mini
Priyanka Chopra was called out on social media for “double Standard” and “hypocrisy” over her silence on the hijab row in Karnataka.
Priyanka Chopra supports all human rights causes except those involving India.— Sanam Sutirath Wazir (@sanamwazir) October 8, 2022
It’s totally okay to appreciate and acknowledge Priyanka Chopra speaking up for Iranian women, but at the same time call out the hypocrisy of not speaking about similar plights happening to women suffering in India, especially Indian muslims.— Andre Borges (@borges) October 8, 2022
Priyanka Chopra is privileged. She doesn't have much to lose if she speaks against the injustices happening to her fellow countrymen. She doesn't speak for them means she doesn't care. It's simple.— Mehreen. (@iMehreenAlam) October 8, 2022