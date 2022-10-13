Priyanka Chopra criticised for support to Iranian women and silent on hijab row in India

By CNBCTV18.com

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also the United Nations goodwill ambassador, has come under fire for showing solidarity with the protestors in Iran against the custodial death of Mahsa Amini while maintaining silence on the hijab ban controversy in India.

Last week, the 40-year-old actress, who is now residing in the United States, lent her support to the “courageous women” of Iran who have been protesting against the death of 22-year-old Amini, who was detained by the morality police for violation of the country’s hijab law in September.

Following her death, thousands of Iranian women started denouncing the draconian law and protested by cutting their hair and burning hijabs. The government responded with a fierce crackdown which resulted in the death of several protesters.

In a message on Instagram, Chopra said she was in “awe” of the women fighting the government in Iran for weeks. “The voices that speak after ages of forced silence will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and MUST not be stemmed,” Chopra wrote in an Instagram post

While some have lauded the actress for taking a stand, a few others have criticised her for “selective outrage” and “double standards” as she refrained from speaking for India’s Muslim women, who have come under attack for wearing a hijab.

New Delhi-based poet and activist Nabiya Khan said that she expected the actress to talk about the persecution of minorities in India.

“Indian celebrities are very quick to comment on anything happening outside the country – which is right, had they not been turning a blind eye to what is happening in India,” Al Jazeera quoted Khan as saying.

On social media, a number of users condemned Chopra for not raising her voice in the ongoing legal battle for the girl students to wear the hijab at schools in Karnataka.

One user Sanam Sutirath Wazir wrote on Twitter, “Priyanka Chopra supports all human rights causes except those involving India.”

Another user Andre Borges said that while Chopra could be appreciated for her support to Iranian women, her act also showed ‘hypocrisy’ for not speaking about similar plights suffered by Muslim women in India.

One netizen, Mehreen Alam, said being a celebrity, Chopra was privileged and did not have much to lose if she spoke against the injustices happening to her fellow countrymen.

“She doesn't speak for them means she doesn't care. It's simple,” Mehreen said.

In Karnataka, many Muslim girls were unable to attend schools and colleges following a hijab ban in educational institutions by the government.