The fees dispute, between parents and private schools, is going from bad to worse in Gujarat. After the state government decided that private schools can’t charge fees during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown period, private schools in the state have decided to suspend online classes, thus effectively bringing the situation to a stalemate.

Post the government resolution (GR) being announced, private schools’ associations held a meeting and announced the suspension of all academic and administrative work from Thursday till the decision is withdrawn calling it “unreasonable and unacceptable”.

It is noteworthy that several public interest litigations (PILs) were filed in the Gujarat High Court by parents to stop private schools from charging tuition fees, citing economic difficulties during the lockdown.

“Under High Court’s order of June 19, 2020, the education department had to work on issues including modalities for online education provided by private schools, to deliberate how effective this online education is for younger children, clarification on the fee charged by schools during lockdown period and cancelling admission of students who have not submitted fee till June 30,” stated the GR.

The Indian Express reports that when asked why the GR was declared on Wednesday the Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “The Gujarat High Court had sought the government’s opinion on these issues. So we produced this Government Resolution (GR) as an affidavit in the High Court as the opinion of the government.” The next hearing is on July 24.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt reliably that the brunt of the fees tussle is being felt by the teachers who in some places have had to take as much as a 50 percent pay cut. Reports suggest As many as 7.5 lakh teachers and other staff members are associated with these schools whose livelihood has been put at risk.