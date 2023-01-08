Principal Secretary to PM holds high-level review meeting on Joshimath situation

The Secretary Border Management and Members of NDMA will be on a visit to Uttarakhand tomorrow to assess the situation.

P K Mishra Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister held a high-level review meeting on the Joshimath situation on Sunday. Government agencies and experts are assisting the state government to prepare short, medium and long term plans.

The Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand has briefed PMO. PS stressed that the immediate priority should be the safety of the people living in the affected area. He said that the state government should establish a clear and continuous communication channel with the affected people and immediate efforts should be to arrest further deterioration of conditions through practical measures.

Mishra also stressed on the need for a clear time-bound reconstruction plan must be prepared. Continuous seismic monitoring must be done. He added that the situation should be used as an opportunity to develop a risk sensitive urban development plan for Joshimath.

PM Narendra Modi also spoke with the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over phone. In the 15 min phone call, the prime minister took review of the situation and assured all the help.

A team of experts from National Disaster Management Authority, National Institute of Disaster Management, Geological Survey of India, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Institute of Hydrology and Central Building Research Institute will study the situation and give recommendations.

The Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had visited Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground, a day after he directed immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence. Cracks have appeared in hundreds of houses of the city.

The affected families are being shifted to safe locations.

One team of NDRF and four teams of SDRF have already reached Joshimath.