    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath on October 21

    PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath on October 21

    PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath on October 21
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Though officials were tight-lipped about the Prime Minister's proposed visit to the Himalayan temples, sources said he would offer prayers at the temples and review the reconstruction projects underway there.

    The district administration has started its preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Badrinath and Kedarnath temples ahead of Diwali on October 21.
    Though officials were tight-lipped about the prime minister's proposed visit to the Himalayan temples, sources said he would offer prayers at the temples and review the reconstruction projects underway there.
    The prime minister would first visit Kedarnath where he will perform a puja and assess the ongoing work there. He will then pay obeisance at Badrinath Temple and review the projects taken up under the Badrinath master plan, the sources said.
    He is also likely to visit the border village of Maana and interact with the villagers and jawans, sources said, adding preparations for Modi's proposed visit have been afoot for nearly a week.
    Also Read: PM Gati Shakti brought team work to the fore, says DPIIT secy Anurag Jain
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    BadrinathBadrinath-KedarnathKedarnathNarendra Modi

    Previous Article

    Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi court rejects plea for carbon dating of Shivling

    Next Article

    Indian Railways to launch fifth Vande Bharat Express connecting Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng