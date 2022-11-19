Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit three states today, inaugurates airport in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit three states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat - on Saturday.

Modi kickstarted his packed schedule with a visit to Arunachal Pradesh in the morning, where he inaugurated the state’s first greenfield airport, about 25 km from the capital city of Itanagar. Located at Hollongi, the Donyi Polo airport is expected to boost connectivity, trade and tourism in the state. The airport was developed at a cost of Rs 640 crore and will start the operation of commercial flights on November 28.

The inauguration of this airport is a strong reply to those who claimed that the foundation stone for the project was laid because of the upcoming elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Modi said during the inauguration. He said development cannot be linked to “politics and elections”.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Donyi Polo airport before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

In Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi also dedicated the 600 MW Kameng hydropower station to the nation. The government developed the Kameng hydropower project at a cost of over Rs 8,450 crore. The power station spreads over an area of more than 80 km in the West Kameng district.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, who is a Member of Parliament from the state, and chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu were present at the inauguration event.

From Arunachal Pradesh, Modi will fly to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he will flag off the month-long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The programme will reflect on the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. Two top academic institutions - IIT and BHU - are implementing the programme which will be attended by more than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu.

In the evening, PM Modi will fly to his home state of Gujarat to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections. He will address an election rally in Valsad today evening and stay the night there.

The two-phase elections in Gujarat will be conducted on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Modi is expected to visit the famous Somnath Temple around 10 am on Sunday, November 20. He is scheduled to address four rallies in the Saurashtra region at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad on Sunday. He will halt at the Raj Bhawan in Ahmedabad that day.