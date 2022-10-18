Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit poll-bound Gujarat on October 19-20

By CNBCTV18.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Gujarat on October 19-20, where he will be laying down foundation stones for projects worth around Rs 15,670 crores. The PM will be visiting Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Rajkot, Kevadia and Vyara during his second visit to Gujarat in October.

PM Modi will be opening the Indian Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar on October 19. With the theme of ‘Path to Pride’, the expo will be the first time that a defence exhibition will be held exclusively for Indian companies and Indian subsidiaries of foreign manufacturers.

The expo will also see the 2nd India-Africa Defence Dialogue under the theme of ‘India-Africa: Adopting strategy for synergising Defence and Security cooperation'. The second Indian Ocean Region+ (IOR+) Conclave will also be held during the expo.

PM Modi will launch the Mission Schools of Excellence at Trimandir, as well as projects worth Rs 4,260 crores that are aimed at improving the state’s education infrastructure.

PM Modi will then head to Junagadh where he will be laying the foundation stone for various development projects worth around Rs 3,580 crores. These projects include the coastal highway project whose first stretch will cover 270 km across 13 districts. The next stop is Porbandar, where the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for Shri Krishan Rukshamani Mandir redevelopment and sewage and water supply projects for Porbandor Fishery Harbour.

In Rajkot, PM Modi will inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022, lay the foundation stone of GIDC industrial estates, and inaugurate the Morbi-Bulk pipeline project, giveaway 1,100 houses built under the Light House Project, among other projects that total around Rs 5,860 crores.

The prime minister will then head to Kevadia where he will be holding a bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. He will be launching the sustainability campaign Mission LiFE and also participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference.

PM Modi will end his trip in Vyara, where he will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1,970 crores, including the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity and multiple water supply projects.