Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Berlin on May 2 and Copenhagen from May 3-4 to hold bilateral engagements and to participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit.

On his way back to India, he will make a brief stopover in Paris for a meeting with the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

"My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said that his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a unique biennial format which India conducts only with Germany," Modi said, adding that several Indian ministers would also be travelling to Germany to hold consultations with their German counterparts.

"I see this IGC as an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify our priorities for the medium and long term," he said.

Also Read:

Last year, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000, he said. "I looks forward to exchanging views with Chancellor Scholz on strategic, regional and global developments that concern both India and Germany," he said.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz will also jointly address a Business Roundtable with the goal of energising industry-to-industry cooperation, which will help strengthen the post-COVID economic recovery in both countries, the statement said.

Europe is home to over one million persons of Indian origin, and Germany has a significant proportion of this Diaspora. "The Indian Diaspora is an important anchor in our relations with Europe and therefore I will take the opportunity of my visit to the continent to meet our brothers and sisters there, he said.

From Berlin, Modi will travel to Copenhagen where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark. The meeting will "provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations," he said.

Modi will also participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

Modi will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway. The Summit will focus on subjects such as post-pandemic economic recovery, innovation and technology, climate change, the evolving global security scenario, renewable energy, and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.

Modi said he would also meet with the leaders of the other four Nordic countries, on the sidelines of the summit, to review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.

"Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region," he said.

During his return journey, Modi will stopover in Paris to meet the recently re-elected President Macron. "My visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries. This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone of the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership," he said.

Modi said Macron and he would share assessments on various regional and global issues and would take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation. "It is my firm belief that two countries that share such similar vision and values for the global order, must work in close cooperation with each other," he said.