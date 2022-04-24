Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair meeting to discuss India's COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting via video conference at 12pm on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India, official sources said.

The meeting would be convened in the backdrop of the rising COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, the sources said.

The Prime Minister on Sunday had urged citizens to stay alert and continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including washing hands at regular intervals and wearing face masks. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, the PM said that in the coming days festivals including Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, among others, would be celebrated.

"All these are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony," Modi said. "In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert of corona (virus). Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them," the Prime Minister said.

Official sources had said on Saturday that Modi would hold a meeting on Wednesday with Chief Ministers regarding the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country via video conference. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan would make a presentation on the matter, sources had said.

According to the Union health ministry's data updated on Sunday, 2,593 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, taking India's total tally of cases to 4,30,57,545, while the active cases increased to 15,873. The death toll climbed to 5,22,193 with 44 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The cumulative doses administered in the country, so far, under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive exceeded 187.67 crore.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the Central government had already issued a caution alert. He added that a slight increase in COVID-19 cases had been recorded in Maharashtra and Kerala in the past 8-10 days.

"Based on the experience of the last three waves, experts too have suggested suitable precautionary measures. Already the Health Minister too has issued a few instructions. Clear instructions would be issued for COVID-19 management in the state after the video conference with the Prime Minister," he added.

With PTI and IANS inputs