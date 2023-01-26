During last year's Republic Day, the Prime Minister was seen sporting a unique Uttarakhand traditional cap, which also had a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch.

In a symbolic representation of India's diverse culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban during the Republic Day ceremony on Thursday.

The Prime Minister first arrived at the National War Memorial ahead of the parade. Along with the turban, the PM was wearing a white kurta with a black coat and white pants. He also had a white stole around his neck.

PM Modi paid floral tributes to fallen heroes at the War memorial by laying a wreath. He along with other dignitaries headed to the saluting dias at Rajpath to witness the parade.

Earlier in the day, the PM extended his greetings to citizens on the occasion of Republic Day.

During last year's Republic Day, the Prime Minister was seen sporting a unique Uttarakhand traditional cap, which also had a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch. Brahma Kamal is Uttarakhand's state flower, which the PM uses on every visit to Kedarnath.

The country is currently celebrating its 74th Republic Day when India officially adopted its constitution, nearly three years after achieving independence from British rule.