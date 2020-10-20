Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speech Highlights: Don't take COVID-19 lightly till vaccine is available: PM Modi cautions nation ahead of festive season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Live: PM Modi has cautioned the people of COVID-19 spread ahead of the festivals. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that the people have to continue to adhere to the COVID-appropriate behaviour and norms until the vaccine comes. This was his seventh such address to the nation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. PM also told citizens that while lockdown is over, the virus is still present amongst us.
Oct 20, 2020
18:46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Live | PM concludes his speech by greeting every citizen for the festivals such as Navratri, Dusshera, Diwali, Eid, Chhat Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti and others.
Oct 20, 2020
18:16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Live | Festivals are a time for joy and celebration. We are coming out of a tough time and carelessness could make our fight against the pandemic useless.
Oct 20, 2020
18:15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Live | People have to continue to adhere to the COVID-appropriate behaviour and norms until the vaccine comes. We have tackled the virus well but we need to do a better job.
Oct 20, 2020
18:11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Live | Till there’s a vaccine of the pandemic, we cannot weaken our fight against Corona. Indian scientists are working hard to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. Government is working swiftly to ensure every Indian has access to a vaccine when it is ready.
Oct 20, 2020
18:09
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Live | We have seen videos in the last few days that show that people are being careless. If you are being careless and going out of homes without masks, you are putting your lives and the lives of your families in danger.
Oct 20, 2020
18:06
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Live | We have more than 90 lakh beds for COVID patients. We will cross the 10 crore mark in tests soon. An increasing number of tests has been our strength.
Oct 20, 2020
18:04
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Live | We have a good recovery rate and low fatality rate. The death rate in India is 83 per 10 lakh people. India has been more successful in saving lives than developed nations.
Oct 20, 2020
18:03
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Live | There is a resumption of economic activity in the country. We should not forget that while lockdown is over, the virus is still present amongst us. Most of us are leaving our homes, markets are also seeing increased activity on account of the festive season.
Oct 20, 2020
17:40
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Live | In his last such address, he had on June 30 announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.
Oct 20, 2020
17:35
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Live | This will be PM Modi’s seventh address to the nation since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. During the COVID-19, he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Live | It is unknown what the PM would say but analysts expect him to speak about the coronavirus situation in the country, including an update on vaccine research. India has reported nearly 76 lakh COVID-19 cases, including 1.15 lakh deaths and more than 67 lakh patients have recovered so far.
Oct 20, 2020
17:30
Welcome to CNBCTV18.com LIVE coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation. In a tweet, PM Modi said “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening.” Stay tuned for the latest updates.