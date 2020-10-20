  • SENSEX
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speech Highlights: Don't take COVID-19 lightly till vaccine is available: PM Modi cautions nation ahead of festive season

Ankit Gohel | Published: October 20, 2020 06:34 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Live: PM Modi has cautioned the people of COVID-19 spread ahead of the festivals. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that the people have to continue to adhere to the COVID-appropriate behaviour and norms until the vaccine comes. This was his seventh such address to the nation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. PM also told citizens that while lockdown is over, the virus is still present amongst us.

