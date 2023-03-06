Mumbai is experiencing scorching heat with temperatures reaching up to 39.3 degrees Celsius. However, the India Meteorological Department has predicted light rain and thunderstorms in some parts of the city, bringing relief to citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the country's preparedness for the upcoming summer season. The meeting was attended by senior officials from various ministries and departments.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the forecast of the monsoon and its potential impact on the Rabi crops, as well as the preparedness of medical infrastructure to deal with heat-related illnesses and the preparation for disaster-related incidents. The Prime Minister stressed the need for mitigation measures to be taken to minimise the impact of extreme heat on the public.

One major concern raised by the Prime Minister was the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals. With the current pandemic situation, hospitals are already overwhelmed, and any disaster-related to heat could have a catastrophic impact on the healthcare system.

The Prime Minister directed the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to prepare for optimal storage of grains in extreme weather conditions. With the possibility of monsoon rains affecting the storage and supply of grains, it is essential to ensure that adequate measures are in place to maintain food security.

In addition, the Prime Minister instructed officials to prepare separate awareness materials for different stakeholders, such as farmers, city dwellers, and tourists, to ensure that everyone is informed and prepared for the hot weather. He also emphasised the importance of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) preparing daily weather forecasts in an easily understandable and disseminable format.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to experience scorching heat for the third consecutive day, with temperatures rising to as high as 39.3 degrees Celsius in the Santacruz area, and 37.0 degrees Celsius in Colaba, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued a forecast predicting thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds, lightning, and hail at isolated places in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Pune on March 6. For March 7, Mumbai is expected to receive light rain and thunderstorms, with Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Pune experiencing thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds, lightning, and hail at isolated places. Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Pune are also expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds, lightning, and hail at isolated places on March 8.

Despite the scorching heat, there is a chance of relief for citizens as the IMD has predicted light rain on March 7. The IMD official pointed out that on the weekend’s evening hours have already begun to get cloudy, and some parts of the Palghar district have experienced unseasonal rains, causing damage to crops.

The combination of hot weather and poor air quality has led to the daytime maximum temperature touching 38.1 degrees Celsius in Mumbai, which is five notches above normal for this time of year, according to the IMD's Santacruz observatory. The AQI for Mumbai settled at 260 ('poor') as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin.

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 268 as of 5 pm on Monday, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 269 and 172 units, respectively.