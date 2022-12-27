PM Modi's brother, relatives injured in car accident near Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi met with a car accident near Mysuru on Tuesday. Prahlad Modi was travelling in a sedan with his wife, son and daughter-in-law at the time of the accident. They were en route to Bandipura from Mysuru and had an accident near Kadakola.
They are in the hospital with injuries.
Photographs of the car show severe damage to the front of the car, including a missing wheel.
(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited)
