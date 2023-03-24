Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bengaluru visit: Avoid these routes on March 25

The restrictions for general public and passenger vehicles will be in force from 11 AM to 2:30 PM, whereas for heavy goods vehicles, it will be effective from 8 AM to 3 PM.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory on road diversions and restrictions ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Saturday for the inauguration of a new metro line. During his visit to the city PM Modi will inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) at Chikkaballapur, and inaugurate Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Line of Bangalore Metro.

He will also address the BJP workers at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra closing ceremony in Devangere on the same day. This will be Modi’s seventh visit this year to the poll-bound Karnataka.

Earlier today Home Minister Amit Shah was also in Bengaluru to attend the Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security for Southern States/UTs.

The restrictions for general public and passenger vehicles will be in force from 11 AM to 2:30 PM whereas, for heavy goods vehicles, it will be effective from 8 AM to 3 PM.

Here are the details of the routes affected and alternate routes that can be taken by commuters to avoid inconvenience:

Restricted routes for general public vehicles:

· From VarthurKodi, Hopefarm Circle, Kadugodi, Kannamangala Gate.

· From Channsandra through Hopelarm Circle to reach Hoodi Circle.

· Kundalahalli Road, Graphite Junction, Vydehi Hospital Circle, Big Bazaar Junction to reach Hopefarm Junction.

Alternate routes for general public vehicles:

· VarthurKodi, Kundalahalli Bridge, Old Airport Road to reach towards city.

· From Channsandra Circle towards Nagondanahalli, Immadihalli, Hagaduru to reach VarthurKodi.

· From Katamnallur Cross towards Kannamangala Gate, Shigehalli Gate, HP Petrol Pump, KadugodiNala Road to reach Channasandra.

· From Hoodi Circle towards Graphite India road to reach Kundalahalli

· From Hoodi Circle towards Ayappa Nagar, Bhattarahalli Junction, Medhahalli bridge, via Katamnallur Cross to reach Hosakote

Restricted routes for heavy goods vehicles:

· From Katamnallur Cross towards Kadugod, Hopefarm Circle - Up to VarthuKodi.

· Gunjur towards Varthur, Whitefield, Hopefarm Circle, Kadugodi, Katamnallur Cross.

· Thirumala Shetty Halli Cross towards Channsandra, Hopefarm Circle.

· Tin factory towards Hoodi, ITPL Main Road, Hopefarm Circle.

· Marathalli towards Kundalahalli, VarthurKodi, Whitefield.

Alternate routes for heavy goods vehicles:

· Hosakote, Doddagattiganabbi, Thirumalashettyhalli via Chikkathirupathi to reach Sarjapur.

· Sarjapura, GunjurSri Rama temple, Nerige road, Thirumalashettyhalli, Doddagattiganabbi to reach Hosakote.

· Tin factory, KR Puram via Bhattarahalli to reach Hosakote.

· Marathalli, Doddanekkundi, Mahadevpura, Tin Factory towards Bhattarahalli.

