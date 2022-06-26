Emergency a 'black spot' on India's democracy, says PM Modi in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about India's democracy, its startup ecosystem, the measures the government has taken over the last few years in the country, among other things, while addressing the Indian community in Germany, where he is visiting to attend the G7 Summit.

He said the emergency imposed 47 years ago is a "black spot" on India's vibrant democracy as he praised the country's democratic values. He said democracy is in every India's DNA.

Modi was addressing the Indian diaspora at an event at the Audi Dome indoor arena in Germany.

"Forty-seven years ago, an attempt was made to hold that democracy hostage and crush it. Emergency is a black spot on India's vibrant democracy," Modi said, adding that Indians feel proud of their democracy wherever they live. "Every Indian can say with pride that India is the mother of democracy," Modi said.

Emergency was announced in the country on June 25, 1975 when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister. It was lifted on March 21, 1977.

Modi said that while countries including Germany took benefit of the industrial revolution, India was not able to and was left behind in the fourth industrial revolution. However, it is now leading the world, he said.

He said now every village in India is open defecation free as well as has electricity. He said 99 percent of the villages also had clean cooking fuel. He also mentioned that India has been giving free ration to 80 crore people in need for the last two years.

Today, every village in our country is open defecation free, has electricity and 99% of the villages also have clean cooking fuel. India is providing free ration to 80 crore poor people since last 2 years. Modi said India now has a unicorn every 10 days.

He said there was a time when India was nowhere in the startups race and now it is the third-largest startup ecosystem. He said even the simplest phones used to be imported but now India was the second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world.

Talking about climate change, Modi said it is not just a matter of policies in the country and that sustainable climate practices had become a part of the citizens' lives. He said now people understand their duty to keep India clean.

Talking about the "ambitious target of 10 percent ethanol blending in petrol", he said it was achieved five months before the deadline. The Prime Minister said the country is ready for development, progress and for the fulfillment of its dreams.

With PTI inputs