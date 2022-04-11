  • Business News>
  • india news>

  • Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate hostel, education complex of Shri Annapurna Dham Trust on April 12

Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate hostel, education complex of Shri Annapurna Dham Trust on April 12

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate a hostel and education complex of Shri Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj in Gujarat. The Prime Minister will attend the function via video conferencing. He will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony of Hiramani Arogya Dham of Jansahayak Trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a hostel and education complex of the Shri Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj in Gujarat on Tuesday via video conferencing. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said he will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony of Hiramani Arogya Dham of Jansahayak Trust.
The hostel and education complex will have 150 rooms with lodging and boarding facility for 600 students and other facilities, including training centre for GPSC and UPSC exams, e-library, conference room, provision of sports room, TV room and primary health facilities.
Also Read: 
Narendra Modi, Joe Biden to meet virtually ahead of India-US 2+2 dialogue today
The Jansahayak Trust will develop Hiramani Arogya Dham having the latest medical facilities, including a facility for dialysis of 14 persons at a time, blood bank with 24-hour blood supply, medical store working round the clock, modern pathology laboratory and top class equipment for health check-ups.
It will be a daycare centre with advanced facilities for ayurveda, homeopathy, acupuncture and yoga therapy among other services. It will also host facilities for first-aid training, technician training and doctor training, the PMO said.
Tags
Previous Article

Enforcement Directorate summons Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in connection to money laundering probe

Next Article

Adani Green becomes 10th most valued firm with mcap of Rs 4.22 lakh cr