Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bengaluru to personally congratulate the team of women scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who were behind the impressive achievement of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Prime Minister Modi spent time interacting with women scientists at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex.

The footage, shared by news agency ANI on X, formerly Twitter, featured Prime Minister Modi talking to women scientists and ISRO chief S Somanath.

Addressing a crowd outside the HAL airport, PM Modi raised the slogan, “Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan,” which roughly translates to “Hail Science, Hail Research.” PM Modi also shared his motivation behind the visit stating, “I couldn't hold back my eagerness. Despite my recent travels abroad, I made it a priority to come to Bengaluru and meet our esteemed scientists right after returning to India.”

At the ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network), PM Modi also received comprehensive briefings on the progress and findings of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Upon his arrival in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister expressed his anticipation to interact with the exceptional ISRO scientists on X (formerly known as Twitter). He said, “Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional ISRO scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector.”

Prime Minister Modi took the occasion to make a significant announcement, declaring that the specific location on the Moon where Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram touched down will henceforth be named ‘Shiv Shakti Point.’

He added th at August 23 will be celebrated as ‘National Space Day.’ In his address, he explained, “Naming the touchdown spot on the Moon is a convention, and India now joins this tradition. The point where Vikram Lander made contact will be known as ‘Shiv Shakti Point.” The name ‘Shiv Shakti’ derives its ‘Shakti’ from the relentless hard work, inspiration and empowerment demonstrated by the women scientists, he said.

Equipped with six scientific payloads, the mission seeks to collect vital data over a span of 14 days from the moon.